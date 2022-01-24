Toddler in New Jersey orders $1,700 worth of furniture

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

In New Jersey, the Kumar family received mysterious packages at home - $1,700 worth of furniture. One of the adults in the family had seen a few options online and placed them in the online shopping cart. She did not press the button to make a final sale, but her not-quite-2-year-old son took care of that, completing the purchases while playing on her phone. The family decided to keep some of the items they like. Turns out, the kid has good taste. It's MORNING EDITION.