The white stuff blanketing a neighborhood wasn't snow. It was soybean husks

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you live in the cold places, you probably know what it's like to brush the snow off your car. What's less common is brushing off soybean husks, which is exactly what one woman had to do when she found them not only on her car but also on the sidewalk and the street. A soy processing plant down the road from her accidentally blew them into the air after a factory malfunction. We should have a name for an event like that - maybe soy-lar (ph) eclipse? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.