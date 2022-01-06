Schmidt Baking truck is a godsend for stranded motorists in Virginia

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Virginia traffic jam lasted long enough for new patterns of society to emerge. Casey Holihan and John Noe were on their 16th hour in the snowstorm when they saw an opportunity. A Schmidt Baking Company truck was stuck just up the road. So they called the company's customer service line, reached the owner. And according to The Washington Post, they arranged the delivery of baked goods, which they gave out to other motorists who really needed to get home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.