California woman marries the color pink in a Las Vegas wedding

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Ever been asked, if you love it so much, why don't you marry it? One woman said that question inspired her to get hitched to her one true beloved - the color pink. In front of a pink-clad crowd sitting in a pink Cadillac, Kitten Kay Sera said I do while clutching a color swatch with shades of bubblegum, flamingo and carnation. KVVU in Las Vegas spoke to the blushing bride, who said they've been in a relationship for 40 years. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.