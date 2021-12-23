After court-approved adoption, Georgia family is going to have an epic Christmas

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Melissa Block. Angela and Elliott Turbeville are going to have an epic Christmas. The Georgia couple's been fostering six children, all biological siblings, for the past two years. They reunited the kids after they'd been split up in different foster homes. The Ledger-Enquirer newspaper reports that the children woke up to a festive surprise this week - a sign that read, it's adoption day, planted on the front lawn. The adoption was approved in court later that day. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.