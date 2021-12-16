© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Do you have to be really smart to be a scientist or a surgeon? Not necessarily

Published December 16, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. If you've been told something isn't rocket science or brain surgery, it means it's easy. You think you'd have to be really smart to be a scientist or a surgeon. Well, not necessarily. A new study from The British Medical Journal showed that neurosurgeons and aerospace engineers have similar cognition levels as the rest of us. But that doesn't mean that all you need to perform rocket science or brain surgery is to have stayed at a Holiday Inn last night. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.