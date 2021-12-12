Photos: Before and after satellite images reveal the extent of tornadoes' destruction

Multiple states in the South and Midwest are dealing with massive damage and destruction following a series of deadly tornadoes that ravaged the region Friday night into Saturday morning.
The extreme weather occurred in parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi and Missouri — with communities in western Kentucky hit exceptionally hard.
In Kentucky, 64 people have been confirmed killed and at least 105 were unaccounted for as of Monday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. At least 14 people have also died in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee.
Search and rescue operations are continuing throughout the area and a state of emergency has been declared.
What follows below are satellite images showing the scale of the devastation in three of the states that were hit.
Mayfield, Ky.
Monette, Arkansas
Edwardsville, Ill.
