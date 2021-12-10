U.K. researchers develop a questionnaire to find if your cat is psychopathic

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with the dark side of cats. U.K. researchers developed a questionnaire to find if your cat is psychopathic. Vice reports they adapted human tests. Is your cat bold or mean? Owners, not cats, answer yes or no to statements like, my cat meows loudly for no apparent reason or my cat does not appear to act guilty after misbehaving. Of course, it doesn't. The cat knows that what the cat does is, by definition, good. It's MORNING EDITION. (Imitating cat meow). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.