Northern Ireland company sets a record for world's largest vegan burger

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A food company in Northern Ireland set a record. They made the world's largest vegan burger. They cooked 358 pounds and four ounces worth of soy and gluten-free pea protein. Now, you have to make sure it's well done, so they spent nine hours cooking in what seems like a specially tailored grill in a tent outdoors. When they finished, they donated the record-breaking burger to the homeless, who hopefully did not ask for a double. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.