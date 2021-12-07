A snake adds new meaning to the phrase: curling up on the sofa

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Pull back the cushions on your sofa, and you may find change. With a little luck, you might even find that missing remote. With less luck, you'd be a man in Clearwater, Fla., who pulled back the cushions to find a 5-foot snake. Police responded to his call, and rather than remove the snake from the couch inside, they carried the whole couch outside and extracted a red-tailed boa constrictor. Gives a whole new meaning to curling up on the sofa. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.