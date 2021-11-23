An outage leaves Tesla drivers unable to unlock or start their vehicles

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. You know that frustrating feeling of getting locked out of your car? Well, a number of Tesla owners were locked out of their cars this past weekend, and one driver was stranded an hour away from his home. But it wasn't because he left his keys inside. An outage took down the carmaker's phone app, which drivers can use as a car key. Now, apparently there is another way to unlock a Tesla. But why carry that when there's an app for that? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.