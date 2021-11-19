President Biden is preparing to make his first White House turkey pardon

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. President Biden is prepared to make his first White House turkey pardon. Peanut Butter and Jelly will get the chance to see another day. The two lucky birds' names were revealed with their videos posted on the White House Twitter page. Both birds will be spared, but only one will be crowned the official Thanksgiving turkey. I think it should be Peanut Butter because (singing) I don't think you're ready for a turkey named Jelly. It's MORNING EDITION.