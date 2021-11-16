Teenage barber uses a school suspension to grow his business

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Sixteen-year-old Cameron Tucker has a gift for cutting hair. This summer, his uncle taught him the basics, and before long, Cameron had a business working on his classmates. Then one day he got suspended for giving a haircut in a school bathroom. That news went viral, and Cameron used his suspension to grow his business. Some of his clients now include Big Sean, Jalen Rose and Reggie Bush.