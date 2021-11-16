Some Kool-Aid and Country Time drink mixes recalled due to glass and metal in powder

Kraft Heinz says it is recalling Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch powdered drink mixes that might contain tiny pieces of metal and glass.

The recall includes some powdered drink mixes sold in 19-ounce, 82-ounce and on-the-go sticks because of small particles that may have been present during production, said Kraft Heinz director of public relations Jenna Thorton in a statement sent to NPR.

Because of the small particle size, accidentally ingesting the affected product is unlikely to result in injury or illness, according to Kraft Heinz which cited third-party medical experts.

The company urges customers who purchased the items to not consume them but to return them to the store for a refund or throw them out.

The recalled products involve some "best when used by" dates between June 13, 2023, and Oct. 3, 2023, Thorton said. However, not all products in the date range are being recalled. Consumers should contact Kraft Heinz to see if the UPC code on their product is included in the recall.

So far, there have been no reports of illness or consumer complaints related to the recall.

"We are committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards in all of our products," Thorton said.

Last week, Costco issued a warning to customers about the recall, as the drink mixes were sold in some of its warehouses.

The warehouse chain says the recall was announced by Kraft Heinz and the Food and Drug Administration. But as of Tuesday, the FDA had not posted the recall on its website.

